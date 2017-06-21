Prodigy Wheeled Out on Stretcher After Saturday Concert

Prodigy must have been hurting bad Saturday night, because during the after-party he was in such bad shape he was wheeled out on a stretcher and taken to the hospital where he later died.

The Mobb Deep rapper arrived at The Mirage for the official after-party at 1OAK. He was supposed to perform, but at around 1:30 AM Sunday he told people he was feeling bad and those around him were so concerned they put him on the gurney.

The emergency followed an incident earlier in the evening ... where he was supposed to meet with fans at an earlier concert that day but canceled because he was feeling ill.

We got a photo of the rapper being wheeled out the back of The Mirage.

TMZ broke the story ... Prodigy died Tuesday morning, but the cause of death has not been determined.