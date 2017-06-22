TMZ

Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: I'll Miss Brook Lopez, Pumped About D'Angelo Russell

6/22/2017 9:19 AM PDT
EXCLUSIVE

Some real talk from Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson ... who admits he's pretty bummed out the team traded away his good friend, Brook Lopez

On the other hand, Rondae says he's pretty excited for the guys taking his place -- D'Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov

Rondae was at Steve Nash's charity soccer game in NYC on Wednesday (which benefits programs to help underprivileged kids) when he told us how he felt about the state of the Nets. 

Look, it sucks to lose your friends ... but Rondae knows it's all part of the business and gives us the inside scoop on what he's heard about his new teammates. 

