Markelle Fultz Forgets '76ers' In 1st Draft Instagram Post

Oops.

Seems Markelle Fultz was so excited to publish his first sponsored Instagram post after he was drafted Thursday night, he forgot to fill in the template ... and left out the Philadelphia 76ers.

It's not uncommon for sponsors to give stars a template to publish on social media -- Scott Disick accidentally posted the instructions once -- and Fultz made a similar flub at Tissot's expense.

"Excited to head to (City) and join the (team name). @Tissot.us is helping me get started with my (team name) watch. #ThisIsMyTime #NBADraft."

Don't worry, Fultz noticed his mistake and quickly filled in the blanks.

Rookie mistake.