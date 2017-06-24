'Bachelor in Paradise' New Policy ... Checking Luggage for Illegal Drugs

'Bachelor in Paradise' New Policy Now Includes Checking Luggage for Prescription Drugs

EXCLUSIVE

"Bachelor in Paradise" contestants will have to ante up all drugs -- both legal and not -- when they land in Mexico for the relaunched version this weekend.

TMZ has obtained an email sent by producers to contestants, which informs them of some of the "new procedures" that have been initiated in the wake of the Corinne Olympios/DeMario Jackson scandal.

The email reads in part, "Upon your arrival, your bags will be inventoried specifically for any over the counter and prescription drugs that are not prescribed to you." Any prescription/illegal drugs will be confiscated."

The email goes on ... "All drugs, over the counter and prescribed, must be submitted to the Nurse to keep and dispense accordingly for your stay in Mexico."

Our production sources say the drug policy is NOT related to Corinne's claim she blacked out during a sexual encounter with DeMario in a swimming pool. We broke the story, Warner Bros. investigated and after reviewing the video concluded she was alert and fully engaged throughout. There is no evidence she was on drugs.

The new policy is part of a broader effort by producers to keep a tighter reign on the activities of contestants.