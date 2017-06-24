John Salley Axing Rodman From HOF Is 'Crazy' ... Focus On Real Issues

John Salley Says Axing Rodman From Hall Of Fame Over North Korea Ties Is Crazy

EXCLUSIVE

John Salley 100% has the back of his old Bad Boys teammate Dennis Rodman ... saying the human rights organization calling for revoking The Worm's Hall Of Fame status is full of B.S.

As we previously reported ... The Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation is upset with Dennis over his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Those concerns were of course made worse by the recent death of U.S. student -- and former NK prisoner -- Otto Warmbier.

The group has called for Rodman's Hall of Fame status to be stripped ... something Salley said was a insane waste of time when we got him out in Beverly Hills.

"This world is going through a tough, tough time. We don't have time to talk about the Hall of Fame."

John didn't stop there, saying that not only has Dennis not damaged the integrity of the hall (grounds for removal, according to the rules) but his offbeat behavior has only made basketball better.

"Dennis Rodman's antics and ways have literally given leeway and flavor for the guys to be able to do what they do today. So the fact that somebody wants to remove the good he's done is literally crazy."