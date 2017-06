Rae Sremmurd's Slim Jimmy Here's How I'm Gonna Stay Out of Trouble During BET Weekend

Rae Sremmurd's Slim Jimmy's Plan to Stay Out of Trouble During BET Weekend

EXCLUSIVE

Rae Sremmurd's Slim Jimmy has a road map for staying out of trouble during BET weekend ... chase the chicks and stay away from the b's.

We got Jimmy at LAX Friday and he told us his M.O. ... not just for BET weekend but all the times. Keep your head low, your nose clean and your business private.

Rae Sremmurd will be performing at Staples Center Saturday night, along with A$AP Rocky, Gucci Mane, Migos, Young Thug, Schoolboy Q and Lil Yachty.