Oscar De La Hoya Extends Olive Branch ... In War With Dana White

Make no mistake about it, Oscar De La Hoya is still pissed Dana White scheduled his superfight 3 weeks before Canelo vs. GGG ... but he's just taken the first step in repairing their friendship.
Long story short ... De La Hoya says White broke a very serious unwritten rule between fight promoters -- a rule everyone from Don King to Bob Arum hold sacred.
But despite their feud over the McGregor vs. Mayweather fight -- De La Hoya tells TMZ Sports he still "loves" Dana and even made a pretty solid peace offering.
No word if Dana will accept ... he's still pretty pissed too.