Fat Joe to Knicks: Fire Jeff Hornacek, Too!!

Fat Joe Makes New Plea to Knicks Owner James Dolan After Firing Phil Jackson

Fat Joe is calling for MORE Knicks heads to roll ... saying Jimmy Dolan needs to put head coach Jeff Hornacek in the crosshairs after pulling the trigger on Phil Jackson.

"[Hornacek's] gotta go. Phil's gotta go ... they gotta get rid of everybody down with that regime," Joe tells TMZ Sports.

FYI, Fat Joe is diehard Knicks superfan -- LOVES 'EM -- and says he truly believes the man who can save his squad is ex-Golden State Warriors coach (and Knicks player) Mark Jackson.

"I'd hire Mark Jackson as coach," Joe says ... "That's the first move. And then it's a whole revamping situation."

Joe also has plans for Carmelo Anthony -- and it doesn't involve Melo sticking around.