China We Got Asses Too!

Beautiful Butts Contest ... in China!!

File this under ... in yo' face, Brazil!! But ya gotta say it in Mandarin.

Yes, China -- communist China -- has its own take on butt competitions. Theirs is called the Women's Beautiful Buttocks contest, and it went down recently in a Shenyang mall.

Of course, Brazil is famous for its annual Miss Bumbum competition -- so some might call the Shenyang showdown a Chinese knockoff. If you don't look too closely ... good replica, right?

If size matters though, y'know where to go ...