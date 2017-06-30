Congresswoman Maxine Waters Trump Bashing Mika Broke the Camel's Back!!!

Congresswoman Maxine Waters says Trump's Mika Bashing is Last Straw

EXCLUSIVE

Congresswoman Maxine Waters wants Republicans to finally say it -- ENOUGH IS ENOUGH ... after President Trump verbally brutalized Mika Brzezinski.

The L.A. Congresswoman's reaction was predictable and fierce ... complete and utter disgust after the Prez went after Mika, calling her stupid and crazy, adding she was "bleeding badly from a face-lift."

Waters -- who has been one of Trump's most vocal critics from the get-go -- thinks there have been ample grounds for impeachment, but this should nail the coffin shut.