Conor McGregor Pimps Out Mom's House, Custom Everything!

Conor McGregor is following the #1 rule of what to do when you strike it rich -- HOOK UP YOUR MOTHER!

The Notorious signed the checks to get his mom a SIIIICK home in Ireland -- complete with the finest appliances, furniture, etc. It's dope.

Unclear if it's a renovation of Mrs. McGregor's old pad or if he bought her a new house ... but one thing's for sure, Conor spared no expense on top of the line everything.

Conor's sister, Aoife, showed off the interior -- complete with custom drawers that have Conor's nickname, "Notorious," etched on the sides.

Good son.