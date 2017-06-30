Jay-Z Rips Eric Benet to Apologize to Beyonce On '4:44'

Jay-Z's '4:44' Rips Eric Benet to Apologize to Bey Also Says Mom's a Lesbian

Jay-Z's using his wife's playbook to push his new album, "4:44" -- making personal revelations about cheating and his mother's sexuality.

Hov opens his title track apologizing to Beyonce, and says it took the birth of their daughter, Blue Ivy, to change his womanizing ways. It's interesting ... he also refers to his newborn twins as "natural." The assumption is he wants everyone to know they didn't use in vitro.

Then there's "Smile" where he rhymes ... "Mama had four kids, but she’s a lesbian/ Had to pretend so long that she’s a thespian.”

There's also a shot at Eric Benet on the album opener, "Killing Jay Z." Hov raps, "You almost went Eric Benet/ Let the baddest girl in the world get away." Benet's marriage to Halle Berry ended after he cheated on her.

Benet, who is now married to Prince's ex, Manuela Testolini, has already responded.