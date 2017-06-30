Orel Hershiser Raps to Eminem's 'Lose Yourself'

Here's the whitest clip you'll see all day ... Orel Hershiser rapping along to Eminem's "Lose Yourself" while driving around in a tie.

GET IT, OREL!!!

The legendary Dodgers pitcher was driving around with his pal and fellow Dodgers announcer, Joe Davis, when the Em track came on the radio.

They snapped into rap mode. They focused. They tried REALLY hard to rap along with the words.

So, did Orel Hershiser capture the moment? Or just let it slip?

Watch the clip ... and lose yourself.