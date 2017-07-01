Blake Griffin Compared to MLK, Lincoln and More ... On Controversial T-Shirt

Blake Griffin Featured on Controversial LA Clippers T-Shirt with MLK, Lincoln, Gandhi and More

The L.A. Clippers apparently didn't learn from Kendall and Kylie -- using historical images on t-shirts is a dicey game to play ... and one that often ends in an L.

The Clips just convinced Blake Griffin to re-sign with the team for 5 years and $173 million, and reportedly used this "Pioneers" t-shirt to help seal the deal.

The shirt features the faces of Martin Luther King Jr., JFK, Abraham Lincoln, Nelson Mandela, Gandhi, Einstein, Barack Obama and Muhammad Ali ... with Griffin towering above them. Team employees reportedly wore the shirt during the final meeting with Blake.

Obviously, people are ripping into it ... calling it tone-deaf, laughable and downright moronic.

Hey, at least there are no rap or rock icons on there.