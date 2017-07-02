Conor vs. Floyd Will Be Hookerpalooza in Vegas, Says Don 'Magic' Juan

Conor vs. Floyd Fight Will Be Hookerpalooza in Vegas ... Says Bishop Don Juan

Conor and Floyd ain't the only ones looking to make HUGE bank on August 26 -- the pimps and the hoes are projecting "crazy money" in Vegas that weekend ... so says Don "Magic" Juan.

The Bishop -- a former real life pimp who's also Snoop's spiritual adviser -- says Sin City's sex workers are FIRED UP about the big event 'cause they know it'll bring big spenders.

"The city is gonna be lit up," Magic says ... "When you talkin' about pimpin' and playin' and hoes and prostitutes ... it goes right in with pro sports."

Sin City's biggest legal brothels are already gearing up, too -- one's even offering a $100K VIP(enis) package!

Stay safe out there.