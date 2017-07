Mike Teavee in 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' 'Memba Him?!

Jordan Fry is best known for playing the screen addicted Mike Teavee -- opposite Johnny Depp as Willy Wonka -- in the 2005 Tim Burton reboot 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.' Guess what he looks like now at 24 years old and shirtless!