Ronda Rousey: 'Punks' Broke Into My House, Stole My Guns

Ronda Rousey says some "little punks" with a death wish broke into her home a few months ago and jacked everything from guns to Olympic rings and jewelry ... but her fiance tracked down the perps.

The UFC legend appeared on "Live with Kelly & Ryan" on Wednesday and said she and fiance Travis Browne were getting ready to leave for New Zealand earlier this year when they stopped by their house and realized it had been ransacked.

"[The crooks] stole my Olympic rings, stole my guns, stole all my precious jewelry, every headphone in the house, credit cards."

The good news for Rousey ... she's got security cameras at her home and they were quickly able to identify the thieves.

"We saw that they were a bunch of kids with skateboards," Ronda said ... "And there’s a famous skate park right across the street cause we’re in Venice."

"So my man’s 6’7” like 260. He like beelines it straight to the skateboard park, finds the guys right away."

Ronda says Browne didn't attack the kids -- "He’s smart enough not to [hit them]. We’ll get sued pretty hard, but he found the police right then and they caught them.”

No word if she got her stuff back. We're working on it.