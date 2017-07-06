Faizon Love Dodges Jail Time in Airport Attack ... IF He Behaves

Faizon Love Dodges Jail Time for Airport Valet Attack

Faizon Love is getting off easy for his brutal beatdown of an airport valet ... as long as he's on his best behavior for a while.

The comedian and actor pled no contest to misdemeanor assault, and got a suspended sentence of 180 days in the county jail -- meaning that WILL be his punishment if he gets in trouble again over the next 2 years. He was also fined $500.

TMZ broke the story ... the "Couples Retreat" and "Elf" star absolutely manhandled the valet at Columbus International airport back in March.

Faizon claimed the guy spit on him ... though that's not clear in the video.