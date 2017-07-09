UFC's Max Holloway Wants Tag Team Match Vs. Frankie Edgar & Cub Swanson

UFC's Max Holloway Bring On Edgar & Swanson! TAG TEAM MATCH!

UFC star Max Holloway is calling for a tag team match -- a 2-on-1 meg-brawl with Cub Swanson and Frankie Edgar ... and let's be honest, THAT SOUNDS AWESOME!!!

TMZ Sports spoke with Holloway about the next man on his hit list -- and he told us he's ready to fight both dudes ... even if it's at the same time.

Yeah, we know it ain't gonna happen -- but we can dream, right?

On a serious tip, Holloway has a real message for Dana White about why the UFC should host a major event in Hawaii ... and it's a pretty compelling argument.