TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Pumped on Lonzo Ball: 'The Future Is Bright'

7/10/2017 6:55 AM PDT

Jeanie Buss Pumped on Lonzo Ball: 'The Future Is Bright'

EXCLUSIVE

Lonzo Ball made a good impression on the woman who signs his checks -- with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss telling TMZ Sports, "The future looks bright."

Buss was leaving Madeo on Bev Hills on Sunday when we asked about all the action in Vegas -- where the Lakers' summer league games are in full swing. 

FYI, summer league tix for Lakers games are in super high demand -- they face value for $30 but have been fetching $250 and more on ticket resale sites. 

We asked Buss if Lonzo is the reason for the renewed interest in the Purple and Gold -- and it's clear, she's excited about what Ball brings to her squad.

Ball stunk up the court on Friday night in his summer league debut but bounced back with a triple double on Saturday. The Lakers play again Monday night against the Kings.

Buss says she'll be in Vegas to watch that one in person.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›
Around the Web