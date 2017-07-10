Julianne Hough's Rough Road to Marriage, Bus Breaks Down

Julianne Hough Marriage Is a Ditch ... Bridal Bus Breaks Down

Julianne Hough had to pull her wedding out of a ditch ... before she successfully made it down the aisle.

The "Dancing with the Stars" judge tied the knot with NHL star Brooks Laich over the weekend in Idaho -- but it was a rough rough ride getting there. One of the coaches porting their guests to the outdoor affair ... ended up in a ditch.

No one was hurt, and the bride and groom made it safely to the altar. Equally crucial to the big day ... Julianne's bro, Derek Hough's phone was apparently not damaged ... so he was able to text through the event.

Mazel!