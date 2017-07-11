Conor to Floyd: 'Dance for Me, Boy'

Conor McGregor Tells Floyd Mayweather to 'Dance for Me, Boy' at Fight News Conference

Two things you don't say to black men in America ...

1) "Dance for Me"

2) "Boy"

Conor McGregor said BOTH of those things to Floyd Mayweather at the big fight news conference in L.A. and people are pissed.

The reaction on social media was swift with FS1's Chris Broussard tweeting, "'Dance for me, boy!' Ohh, ohh. Does he know what he just said?"

Not the first time Conor's gone racial to hype a fight -- he famously called Nate Diaz a "cholo gangster" before UFC 196.

"Dance for me, boy!" Ohh, ohh. Does he know what he just said? — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) July 11, 2017