Evander Holyfields UGA Football Son Cuts Deal In Weed Case

University of Georgia running back Elijah Holyfield -- son of boxing champ Evander Holyfield -- cut a deal in his weed arrest case and will avoid jail if he keeps his nose clean for a year.

As we previously reported, 19-year-old Holyfield -- one of Georgia's top prospects -- was arrested on campus at the beginning of May after cops smelled weed coming through his dorm room. When they searched the room, they noticed someone had thrown weed out the window.

Holyfield was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a drug-related object.

We spoke with Holyfield's lawyer, Max Richardson, who tells us the RB was accepted into a pre-trial diversion program as part of a deal with prosecutors. If he stays out of trouble for a year and does 40 hours of community service, the charges will be dropped.

He also must stay sober from drugs and alcohol.

"Elijah's a great kid and comes from a great, supporting family," Holyfield's attorney tells us.

"Like any other teenager, he made a bad decision like teenagers and some adults do. Because of his clean slate and outstanding background he was taken into this program."

"He’s going to get his degree and hopefully get a chance to play in the NFL one day."