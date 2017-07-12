Jay Williams Lonzo's Gonna Be Like MJ ... Will Revolutionize Game

Lonzo Ball Will Be the Michael Jordan of Passing, Says Jay Williams

Here it is ... your first Lonzo Ball, Michael Jordan comparison ... courtesy of ex-hoops star Jay Williams.

J-Will is FIRED UP about the Lakers star's potential -- and tells TMZ Sports, "That kid is gonna make passing what Jordan made scoring."

"He makes the game so damn easy for everybody."

Clearly, the ESPN analyst was impressed by the rook's 11-assist triple-double over the weekend.

That was 'Zo's first big summer league game for the Lakers, but J-Will's already convinced the kid's special -- and he's predicting a $200 MILLION contract down the line.

Oh, and Jay's got a message for everyone hatin' on Lonzo's funky shot ...

IT DOESN'T MATTER!!