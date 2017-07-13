Beyonce & Jay-Z Meet the Twins!

Beyonce Shows Off the Twins for the First Time

Breaking News

Beyonce and Jay-Z's twins are finally camera-ready and making their public debut.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

Sir and Rumi Carter posed with Mom surrounded by a rose-filled trellis in an oceanside location -- it looks a lot like the grounds of the Malibu palace where we know Bey and Jay have been living since the kids were born.

It's been about a month since the little boy and girl arrived. As we first reported ... they were hospitalized for a while after birth to get treatment for jaundice.

Not only do they look totally healthy now ... checkout the full head of hair on one of 'em!

Congrats!