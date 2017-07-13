Chris Bosh Mulling NBA Return .. My Health Is Great!

EXCLUSIVE
What's next for Chris Bosh? "Basketball and stuff."
That's what he told TMZ Sports outside Coral Tree Cafe in L.A. moments ago -- advising his fans not to close the book on his NBA career just yet.
"Health is great, feeling great," Bosh said ... noting that he's focusing on being a dad while he figures out his next basketball move.
Bosh was waived by the Miami Heat earlier this month after failing a physical -- due a blood clot condition that has plagued him since the 2014-15 season.
But the 33-year-old isn't ruling out a return to hoops ... and couldn't have been cooler when we asked him about it.