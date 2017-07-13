Jon Jones: Bigger Athletes Than Me Do Coke 'You'd Be Surprised'

Jon Jones says he's not the only superstar with a taste for cocaine -- saying he knows for a fact that "some of the greatest athletes in the country" like to ride the blow train to snooter town.

The UFC superstar opened up about his well-documented coke use to Bleacher Report ... saying, "As far as me doing coke before a fight, that's not me trying to be a bad guy. That's me frickin' doing a bump -- you know, at a party."

"The truth of the matter is, you'd be surprised how many people have done coke. I've been around some of the greatest athletes in the country. Athletes with a lot bigger names than me do coke. But people don't talk about it."

Jones says the drug helps him have a good time -- saying, "If you can afford to smoke a little weed, and do a little coke, and still win world titles, who's to tell you you can't?

"I understand these things are illegal. And once you get caught doing it, it's humiliating. But at the same time, I'm not an addict or anything like that. You don't see me walking around weighing fucking 100 pounds with my teeth rotting out and scabs all over my face."

It's not the first time Jon's been open about how much he likes coke -- he said the weekend he did blow and then beat Daniel Cormier was one of the best times of his life.