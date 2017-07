Beyonce & Jay-Z We Run This Town Tonight ... Minus the Kiddos!!!

Beyonce & Jay-Z Leave Kids at Home, Hit the Town

Beyonce and Jay-Z are back to power coupling in public, and had a night out in L.A. minus the baggage ... as in no diaper bags, strollers, etc ...

The Carters were out Thursday night at Mack Sennett Studios in L.A. where they attended an album listening party. It's our first good look at Bey in street clothes since giving birth to Sir and Rumi, and of course ... she looked flawless. Jay looked ... like Jay, repping for Roc-Nation, naturally.

Yes ... she had TWINS a month ago.