NFL's Michael Floyd Suspended 4 Games

Minnesota Vikings receiver Michael Floyd has been suspended 4 games for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

TMZ Sports broke the story ... Floyd violated the "no alcohol" part of his sentencing following his December 2016 super extreme DUI arrest. He spent a day in jail and was handed 5 more days of house arrest this past June.

Floyd blamed the failed test on Kombucha ... a fermented tea which contains a very small amount of alcohol.

Floyd will be suspended without pay, but is allowed to practice with the team and play in preseason games. He can rejoin the team October 2.