Model Kimberley Garner Blazing in Bikini on Saint-Tropez Beach

Kimberley Garner is hotter than the Saint-Tropez sun ... point blank, period.

The 27-year-old former "Made in Chelsea" star looked amazing as she meandered on the beach in Pampelonne, then hopped on a speedboat.

Kimberley's branched out ... she's now a swimwear designer.

She's also super smart ... she saves money on hiring a model; because clearly no one can do it better than her, right?

BTW ... as of last month she's single after ending a 3-year relationship, for anyone/everyone who's interested.