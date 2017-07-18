Cristiano Ronaldo Fesses Up: My Hot Girlfriend's Pregnant!

TMZ

Cristiano Ronaldo My Hot Girlfriend's Pregnant!! ... CR7 Confirms Kid #4

7/18/2017 9:04 AM PDT

It's been kinda obvious for awhile, but now we know for sure -- Cristiano Ronaldo's hot model girlfriend is preggers!!

The soccer superstar confirmed the news in an interview with El Mundo Tuesday ... when he was asked if he was happy about his GF Georgina Rodriguez's pregnancy.

His answer: "Yes, very much." 

Georgina's been sporting a baby bump for months, FYI. 

It's gonna be kid #4 for Ronaldo ... who introduced his surrogate twin babiesEva and Mateo, last month. CR7's also got a 7-year-old boy from a previous relationship.

Congrats, Cristiano!

