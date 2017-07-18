Flea Says Red Hot Chili Peppers Retirement Talk Is Silly

Flea Squashes Rumors ... RHCP Has Zero Retirement Plans!

The Red Hot Chili Peppers aren't retiring anytime soon, at least not according to Flea -- but it might depend on who you ask in the band.

The legendary bassist was in Switzerland -- where RHCP's headlining the Paleo Festival -- and we asked him about the big rumor that this could be their last tour. Flea says that would be news to him, and anyone else in the band, because they've made no plans to hang it up.

The retirement buzz started after drummer Chad Smith went on the 'Eddie Trunk Podcast,' and revealed a convo he and Flea had about life on the road. Sounds like Flea's laughing that off now, 'cause he's clearly still about the music ... even at 54.