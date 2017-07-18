Boxer Jermain Taylor Arrested For Dom. Battery, Terroristic Threats ... Allegedly Bit Girlfriend

Ex-boxing champ Jermain Taylor was arrested for allegedly biting and threatening to kill his girlfriend during an argument Tuesday morning ... TMZ Sports has confirmed.

Maumelle PD in Arkansas were called to Taylor's home around 2:40 AM for a domestic disturbance when Taylor's girlfriend, Ashley White, told cops that he bit her several times and broke her cell phone during an argument.

The GF claims Taylor bit her on the face and left arm while trying to escape the residence ... and says she had to pepper spray him before fleeing the home.

Taylor allegedly chased White out of the house and down the street while threatening to kill her. Once the girlfriend returned to the home, cops arrived on the scene.

Police say Taylor smelled of intoxicants at the time of his arrest.

Taylor's been charged with felony terroristic threatening and 2 misdemeanors -- battery and interference with emergency communication.

It's worth noting ... Taylor is currently on probation stemming from several incidents over the past few years, so there's a chance he'll end up behind bars again.

Taylor has been released from custody.