Jerry Jones on Zeke: 'Rock Star' Life Ain't Easy ... Media's Always on You

Jerry Jones on Ezekiel Elliott: Not Easy Being a 'Rock Star'

Breaking News

Jerry Jones ﻿has spoken out following Ezekiel Elliott's alleged bar fight incident ... saying Zeke's got to do a better job dealing with the "rock star" lifestyle.

The Dallas Cowboys owner didn't address the incident ... but made it clear that he's gotta be more careful cause the cameras are always rollin'.

"Because of his style and personality, it’s like a rock star wherever he goes in terms of attention,” Jones told reporters. " ... Certainly Zeke is evolving and being subject to needing to learn how to deal with the media and social media the way it is today."

"We want to continue educate ourselves as to how behavior, how it can be portrayed."

Basically, ya gotta watch every step you take.

FYI, the Dallas PD is still investigating the incident ... but hasn't named any suspects.

TMZ Sports obtained two videos of the victim from witnesses who told us Zeke threw a punch -- injuring another bar patron.