Kanye West Fires Back in Tidal Lawsuit, I Didn't Lie About 'Pablo'

EXCLUSIVE

Kanye West didn't fail on his promise to deliver his album, "The Life of Pablo," exclusively to Tidal ... which means pissed fans have no business suing him ... according to Kanye, anyway.

'Ye responded to the class action lawsuit which claims he conned people into getting Tidal on the basis it would be the only place they could hear his album when it came out in February 2016.

Kanye says after he initially released 'Pablo' numerous changes have been made to the album, and the versions now available on competing streaming services are different. He insists the original 'Pablo' has only been on Tidal.

In the lawsuit, fans accuse Kanye of backing out of his promise, especially after he tweeted 'Pablo' would never be on Apple Music, and would only be available for sale or streaming ... on Tidal.

In his new docs, however, Kanye says another tweet proves his point ... that 'Pablo' has been a "living breathing changing creative expression." He wants the lawsuit dismissed.