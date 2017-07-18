Tyron Woodley Says He's Down To Train Michael Irvin

Tyron Woodley I'm Down To Train Michael Irvin!!

EXCLUSIVE

Michael Irvin just caught a HUGE break in his dream to become an MMA fighter ... 'cause UFC superstar Tyron Woodley says he's down to help kick-start the Hall of Famer's career in the cage!!

The 51-year-old told us last week that he's been training MMA and wants to take a real-deal fight ... but his wife's fears of injury have kept him from hittin' the mat.

We spoke to Woodley about Irvin's fightin' ambitions ... and the Chosen One says he's totally down to help the Cowboys legend out, saying he's gonna personally hit up #88 for some 1-on-1 training!!

The champ says he's had celebs and athletes like Wiz Khalifa and Devonta Freeman hit him up to work together on their MMA skills, and even hints he could start a fighting circuit for A-listers.

We also spoke to Woodley about his television special, 'In the Clinch,' airing on FS1 Tuesday night ... and T-Wood won't give out any spoilers, but says he's excited for fans to see how he evolved from a gangster to champion athlete.