NFL Star Dante Fowler Arrested For Battery Allegedly Punched Man, Threw Liquor In Lake

Jaguars star DE Dante Fowler was arrested for battery after allegedly roughing up a man Tuesday night in Florida ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Fowler -- the 3rd overall pick in the '15 draft -- was arrested by St. Petersburg PD around 8:30 PM after cops say he got into a fight at an apartment.

According to the police report, Fowler, 22, punched a guy and broke his glasses after a verbal argument in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The report also says Fowler grabbed a grocery bag carried by the alleged victim -- with newly purchased liquor -- and threw it into a nearby lake.

Cops say the victim didn't have any visible injuries. Cops also noted they don't believe DF was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Fowler was arrested for 2 misdemeanors ... simple battery and criminal mischief.

D.F. was taken to Pinellas County Jail. He's since been released after posting $650 bond.

The Jaguars released a statement addressing the arrest ... saying they were aware of the situation, and have been in contact with Fowler.

FYI -- this isn't the first time Fowler's been involved in a violent situation. Last year he stood by and watched as his GF and baby mama beat the crap outta each other ... before finally intervening.