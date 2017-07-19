Killer Mike Says 'Big Brother' Star Has the Right to Be Stupid

Killer Mike on 'Big Brother' Star Let Stupid People do Stupid Things But Expect Consequences

Killer Mike's take on freedom of speech is simple -- even stupid people have the right to do stupid crap.

We got Mike at LAX Tuesday night and asked him for his take on the "Big Brother" controversy. You'll recall, 'BB' star Paul Abrahamian planned to wear blackface for a stunt to mock a fellow houseguest ... who is black.

Mike's adamant -- people have the right to be stupid but not without consequence.

In Paul's case, the firestorm's already impacted his family's life ... his mom says she's received death threats but she insists her son's not a racist.