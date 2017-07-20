Donnell Rawlings says O.J. Simpson's a Folk Hero if He's Released from Jail

Donnell Rawlings If O.J. Gets Out He's an Instant Folk Hero

Donnell Rawlings pictures O.J. Simpson getting a hero's welcome from black America IF he's released from prison, but there's a whole new set of rules he's gonna have to learn.

The comedian was leaving Gelson's in L.A. when we asked him about O.J.'s parole hearing -- which he all but calls the great escape. Donnell's got some advice for Juice on what to do and who to do it with ... if he wants to stay out of trouble -- and yeah ... there's a Kardashian connection.

The parole hearing's set for 10 AM PT ... and we'll be live streaming when they decide if O.J. will walk free.