O.J. Simpson Fellow Inmates Tuning In To See If He Walks Free

O.J. Simpson Parole Hearing, His Fellow Prison Inmates Will Be Watching

EXCLUSIVE

O.J. Simpson will have the prisoners at Lovelock Correctional Center sitting on the edge of their seats.

Law enforcement officials tell us Simpson's fellow inmates at the Nevada prison will have TV time when the parole hearing begins. While they can watch whatever they want ... we're told prison officials expect Simpson's hearing to be in high demand.

No popcorn or snacks will be served. It's still prison, after all.

One law enforcement source told us, while interest is high in what happens to O.J. -- they do expect some inmates to pass because it's a sunny day. Good time to hit the yard.

You, on the other hand, can watch it right here ... TMZ will live stream the parole hearing.