Michael Oher Frantic 911 Call: 'He's Attacking Me Right Now!'

The Uber driver who claims he was attacked by NFL star Michael Oher was panicking when he called 911 ... crying and scared while the lineman allegedly chased him and beat him in the street.

"He's drunk. He's trying to attack me right now," the driver told 911 during the April 14 incident in Nashville.

The driver begins to scream and yelp while Oher allegedly gets violent. At one point during the incident, the driver says Oher either beat him or bit him in the back. Either way, he's scared and it's all recorded on an audio tape obtained by The Tennessean.

Oher -- the inspiration behind the movie "The Blind Side" -- was eventually arrested for assault. He's due in court in October.