Pacman Jones Suspended Without Pay Over Insane Hotel Incident

Breaking News

Pacman Jones has finally received his NFL punishment over that hotel incident in which he allegedly assaulted a security officer and told a cop to "suck my d*ck" ... and he'll only miss 1 game.

The incident went down back in January and the aftermath was recorded on police cameras. Jones not only cussed out the arresting officer, he also wished death upon him.

Jones was initially arrested for disorderly conduct, assault and obstructing official business -- but the first two charges were dropped and he ultimately pled guilty to the 3rd.

The NFL says Jones will be suspended without pay for the first 2017 regular season game for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy.

The NFL says it considered the crazy video of Jones going off on the cops when the league decided his punishment.

The league issued a letter to Jones saying, "As you acknowledged, your post-arrest words and actions reflected poorly on you and your family, the Cincinnati Bengals football club, and the NFL. While it is our understanding that appropriate apologies have been publicly extended, they do not completely negate your behavior and admission of culpability for the underlying conduct."

Jones has 3 days to appeal the punishment, if he chooses to do so.