Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Out at Comic-Con with Bodyguard

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Enjoy Comic-Con with Bodyguard ... Must Protect Sansa!!!

Joe Jonas is probably used to needing a little extra muscle to keep hordes of adoring fans at bay, but at an event like Comic-Con ... his girlfriend Sophie Turner's the main attraction.

The couple was spotted out in downtown San Diego Friday night, after the "Game of Thrones" star hit up the event with Jonas during the day. In case you didn't know ... Sansa Stark's kind of a big deal.

So who is Turner's real-life Brienne of Tarth? We're told it's that dude walking a few steps in front of her and Joe.

Gotta keep the Lady of Winterfell safe.