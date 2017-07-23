UFC's Tyron Woodley Says O.J. Simpson's Got a Future in Rap Game

Tyron Woodley O.J.'s Gonna Run Wild in Rap Videos

O.J. Simpson﻿'s gonna be a wanted man in the rap game once he's out on parole -- so says UFC champ Tyron Woodley, who's convinced ﻿The Juice is gettin' loose in music videos.

O.J.'s already got a famous brothel and autograph company ready to pay out ... and Woodley told TMZ Sports he thinks rappers as high up as Jay Z﻿ might wanna book the guy for a cameo.

FYI, "The Story of O.J." was one of Jay's hottest tracks on 4:44 ... and guys like Future, 50 Cent and Jeezy﻿ also dropped their own bangers featuring O.J. in the title.

Maybe Tyron's on to something ...