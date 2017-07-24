Team Jamaica Crazy Locker Room Dance Party! ... After Beating Mexico

Team Jamaica Throws Locker Room Dance Party After Beating Mexico

How did the Jamaica soccer team celebrate its HUGE upset over Mexico Sunday??

No, not weed.

Turn up in the locker room!!!

The Reggae Boyz stunned El Tri in the semis of the CONCACAF Gold Cup at the Rose Bowl Sunday -- thanks to Kemar Lawrence's insane 24-yard free kick in the 88th minute -- and capped off the victory by dancing their faces off!!

It's an incredible victory for Jamaica ... which finally avenged the 2015 loss to Mexico in the Gold Cup final.

Next up for Jamaica -- United States in the final on Wednesday.