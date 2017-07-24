Cowboys WR Lucky Whitehead Arrested for Shoplifting ... Wanted Man

Dallas Cowboys WR Lucky Whitehead Arrested for Shoplifting, Warrant Issued

EXCLUSIVE

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead was arrested in Virginia in June for shoplifting -- and now a warrant has been issued for his arrest ... TMZ Sports has learned.

The 25-year-old was busted in Prince William County, VA on June 22 for shoplifting/petit larceny under $200. We're told Whitehead allegedly took stuff from a convenience store.

He was ordered to appear in court on July 6, but according to court records he didn't show up -- so a warrant was issued for his arrest. He's since been charged for failure to appear.

We reached out to Whitehead's rep -- so far, no word back.

FYI, Whitehead was undrafted but signed a 3-year $1.5 million contract with the team in 2015.

Whitehead isn't the first Cowboys player to be accused of shoplifting -- ex-Dallas running back Joseph Randle was busted stealing cologne and mens underwear from a Texas department store in 2014.