Dallas Cowboys WR Lucky Whitehead Arrested for Shoplifting, Warrant Issued

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead was arrested in Virginia in June for shoplifting -- and now a warrant has been issued for his arrest ... TMZ Sports has learned.
The 25-year-old was busted in Prince William County, VA on June 22 for shoplifting/petit larceny under $200. We're told Whitehead allegedly took stuff from a convenience store.
He was ordered to appear in court on July 6, but according to court records he didn't show up -- so a warrant was issued for his arrest. He's since been charged for failure to appear.
We reached out to Whitehead's rep -- so far, no word back.
FYI, Whitehead was undrafted but signed a 3-year $1.5 million contract with the team in 2015.
Whitehead isn't the first Cowboys player to be accused of shoplifting -- ex-Dallas running back Joseph Randle was busted stealing cologne and mens underwear from a Texas department store in 2014.