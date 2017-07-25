Jason Garrett Tough Love For Lucky Whitehead ... 'We're Moving On'

Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett on Cutting Lucky Whitehead: We Stand By Our Decision

Breaking News

Jason Garrett says the Cowboys are standing by their decision to cut Lucky Whitehead ... despite cops in Virginia admitting they incorrectly arrested the wrong guy for shoplifting in June.

Garrett addressed the Whitehead drama at training camp on Tuesday ... saying the team has no intention of bringing the kick return specialist back.

"In evaluating the particular situation, and the context of that situation, we felt like we made a decision in regards to Lucky that was right for our team. And we stand by that decision."

Garrett initially pulled a Marshawn Lynch and repeated the same answer to every Lucky-related question, saying "We made a decision that we thought was in the best interest of the Dallas Cowboys. We stand by it and we're moving on."

Whitehead has addressed the situation ... hinting he's planning to take legal action against either the Cowboys or the Prince William County PD.