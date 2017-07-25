LeBron James: I Don't Wanna Fight Kyrie Irving ... 'Not Facts'

Breaking News
LeBron James is channeling his inner Donald Trump -- calling "fake news" on reports he wants to throw down with his teammate, Kyrie Irving.
It's been all over that LeBron is super pissed at Kyrie -- with some reports saying he's so unhappy that Irving wants a trade that, "LeBron James would be tempted to beat his ass."
Well, James has now broken his silence ... saying, "#NotFacts people! Boooo!!"
He added, "Get another source."
So, what's really going down with LeBron and Kyrie? Guess it depends on who ya wanna believe.