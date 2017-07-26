Jordan Spieth Chugs From British Open Trophy ... with Country Star Randy Rogers

Golf superstar Jordan Spieth brought his 2017 British Open trophy to Dallas Tuesday night -- where he filled it with booze and chugged it onstage at the Randy Rogers concert!!!

Randy and fellow country star Wade Bowen were performing their Hold My Beer & Watch This show at the House of Blues in Dallas when Spieth made a cameo with the Claret Jug.

Everyone took turns swiggin' out of the trophy -- and the crowd went wild!

No word on what was inside ... but it's a safe bet it wasn't water.

Spieth won the British Open last weekend and he's been using his trophy as a cup nonstop.

Hey, it's your trophy ... do whatcha want.