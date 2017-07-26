Julio Jones Loses $150k Diamond Earring In Lake, Hires Dive Team

Julio Jones Loses $150k Earring In Lake ... Hires Dive Team

Julio Jones has a big problem -- he lost a $150,000 diamond earring during a jet ski ride at Lake Lanier this week ... so he's hired a full DIVE TEAM to hunt it down!!

The ATL Falcons wide receiver told WXIA-TV he noticed he lost the earring after he fell off the ski -- but didn't want to just walk away without making a real, solid effort to find it.

The dive team jumped in the water on Tuesday evening -- scouring the 65-foot deep water. So far, no luck.

Jones seems shockingly calm about the whole thing ... probably because he's in the middle of a $71 million contract.